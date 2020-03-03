Jussier Formiga blasts Deiveson Figueiredo for missing weight: He ‘f*cked up’

UFC flyweight contender Jussier Formiga blasted Deiveson Figueiredo for missing weight at UFC Norfolk and leaving the 125lbs division without a champion.

Figueiredo came in at 127.5lbs for his vacant flyweight title fight against Joseph Benavidez, making him ineligible to win the belt. Despite scoring a vicious KO victory in the second round, because Figueiredo missed weight he wasn’t awarded the belt despite his outstanding performance. Ultimately, missing weight cost Figueiredo the title, and other flyweight contenders like Formiga weren’t happy about it.

Formiga, who handed Figueiredo his only career defeat last year at UFC Nashville, was upset that Figueiredo missed weight, leaving the division without a champion. Check out what Formiga told MMAFighting.com.

“This belt deserved an owner, even if it was Deiveson or Benavidez, but Deiveson f*cked up by missing weight. It really was very unprofessional. I don’t know what happened, I can’t judge the guy, but if you’re fighting for the belt you can’t miss weight. It’s bad for the division, for the UFC, for the public,” Formiga said.

Formiga is hoping the UFC doesn’t shut down the flyweight division all because one fighter wasn’t professional enough to make the weight.

“There was a rumor that the division was going to end, but then Cejudo went there and beat Demetrious. That was good, but then he quickly left to bantamweight. Okay, at least the division is not stuck anymore. But all fighters can’t pay for one fighter’s mistake. Deiveson was the one that f*cked up. Okay, he went there and won, but the whole division can’t pay for his fuck*p, right?” Formiga said.

To that end, Formiga believes that because Figueiredo missed weight, his fight against top contender Brandon Moreno this weekend at UFC Brasilia should put the winner in a great position to compete for the vacant belt.

“(Figueiredo) left the belt vacant and we don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m fighting Brandon in two weeks and I think this fight can decide a lot of things. We’ll see what happens,” Formiga said.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/3/2020.