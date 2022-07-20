Junior dos Santos accuses Conor McGregor of “ducking” Charles Oliveira: “It’s a bad fight for him”

Junior dos Santos believes Conor McGregor ducked Charles Oliveira.

Before Oliveira fought Justin Gaethje he made it clear he wanted to face McGregor, but it never came to fruition. After he submitted ‘The Highlight,’ Oliveira once again called out the Irishman but the fight was never put together.

Instead, Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 on October 22 and according to dos Santos, he believes that is because McGregor ducked the Brazilian.

“Did you see that not long ago he [Oliveira] challenged McGregor? And McGregor is kind of ducking,” dos Santos said on the Podpah podcast (via The Mirror). “Of course, we know, just ducking. It’s obvious he won’t want to, it’s a bad fight for him. Damn, it’s obvious, and then, they’re wanting to put him against that Makhachev. Islam Makhachev, who’s a monster. It looks like he will accept the fight against Makhachev, hoping that Khabib [Nurmagomedov] will come out of retirement to fight him later.”

Of course, Conor McGregor may have never been offered the fight, so he might not have actually “ducked” Charles Oliveira as Junior dos Santos suggests. Along with that, the Irishman is still rehabbing his broken leg and has not been fully cleared to take a fight.

However, if Oliveira goes out and beats Makhachev then perhaps the McGregor fight will finally come to fruition. It would be a massive payday for ‘Do Bronx’ and would allow ‘The Notorious’ to also fight for the title.

As of right now, Conor McGregor does not have his next fight booked but his coaches have said he is getting closer. At this point, it seems likely he will return in December or early next year, and when he does return it will be another massive fight for him.

What do you make of Junior dos Santos accusing Conor McGregor of ducking Charles Oliveira?