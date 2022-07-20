Ben Askren reflects on boxing match with Jake Paul: “Turning it down would have been both cowardly and limiting my opportunity”

Ben Askren is glad he took a boxing match with Jake Paul.

‘Funky’ retired from MMA in November 2019, following a loss to Demian Maia. With that, he also ended his UFC stint, holding a 1-2 record. While he debuted with a win over Robbie Lawler, he then suffered subsequent defeats to Jorge Masvidal and the aforementioned Maia.

Following his retirement, the former welterweight great decided to focus on coaching and disc golf. Cementing his retirement, Askren got a hip replacement, something he badly needed. Many figured that with the massive surgery, the 38-year-old would never fight again.

However, out of nowhere, the wrestler was set for a boxing match with Jake Paul in April 2021. Askren, who had no notable striking experience, was given a headlining role against the YouTuber on Triller pay-per-view. It would be the third boxing match for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Predictably, Ben Askren was knocked out by ‘The Problem Child’ in round one. While many, including the former MMA fighter, argued the stoppage was premature, the damage was done. On the bright side, Askren got paid a hefty sum for the one-off boxing match.

Now, well over a year later, the 38-year-old has commented on his defeat to Jake Paul. On Twitter, a user asked Askren if he regretted taking the boxing match. The welterweight great responded in the negative, stating it would’ve been a cowardly thing to do.

“It was the right decision. Turning it down would have been both cowardly and limiting my opportunity, two things I don’t aspire to. If I win everyone thinks diffferently. Sometimes you have to be brave enough to make decisions without an assured outcome.”

What do you think about Ben Askren’s comments about his boxing match with Jake Paul? Sound off in the comment section below!

