Julianna Pena reveals what she’ll do to defeat Amanda Nunes at UFC 277: “I’ll gauge her eyeballs out if I have to”

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena will do whatever it takes to beat Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

The two champions are set to face off in the main event of UFC 277 this Saturday night. The headliner is set to be a rematch of their December 2021 thriller. In that outing, Nunes headed into the bantamweight title defense as a huge favorite.

However, it wouldn’t show on fight night. After battling through a knockdown in round one, Pena turned the tide in the second frame. The challenger secured a takedown and scored a submission victory to win the UFC’s bantamweight title.

Now, over six months later, the two are set to collide once again. At the UFC 277 press conference, Julianna Pena made it clear she’ll do whatever it takes to defeat Amanda Nunes. That statement seems to indicate she’ll have no problem bending the rules as well.

Well, she clearly has no problems bending the rules based on her comments. At the UFC 277 presser, Pena noted she’d do whatever it takes to defend her title. That includes biting, pulling hair, and eye-gauging.

“I am going to punch, kick, pull her hair, I’m going to bite her. I’m going to gauge her eyeballs out if I have to. I’m literally going to do everything in there. Trust me, when I am ready and willing to die if that’s what it takes. Whatever it takes, I’m going to do whatever it takes.”

Julianna Pena continued, “I’m the real lion, and it’s Leo season guys. So, strap up… [You’re going to beat me?] That’s what you said last time.”

It’s safe to say Julianna Pena is determined heading into her first title defense.

What do you think about Julianna Pena's comments? Do you think she'll defeat Amanda Nunes at UFC 277?