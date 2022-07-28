Dana White blasts reports of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2: “It’s all bulls*it”

UFC president Dana White has shot down rumors of Conor McGregor returning to boxing.

In August 2017, fans were treated to a super fight between two of the biggest combat sports stars ever. At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, then-lightweight champion McGregor met undefeated professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather.

The MMA fighter made a good account of himself, winning the early rounds of the contest. However, ‘Money’ would rally from behind to eventually stop ‘The Notorious’ in round ten by TKO. Following the contest, McGregor and Mayweather teased a possible rematch.

For years, it seems that any hope of a rematch was dead, until recently. Reports over the last month have indicated that the two stars could meet again in the boxing ring. However, according to Dana White, there’s zero substance to those talks.

Dana White discussed the possibility of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 at a recent post-fight scrum. There, the 53-year-old poured cold water on the possible rematch. White went as far as to bash the media outlet reporting the fight was nearly done.

“All bulls*it. Those guys are just talking on social media like they do. The ‘Daily Mirror’ or whatever the hell that tabloid is called is full of shit.” (h/t MMAMania)

Furthermore, Dana White revealed he has zero interest in a possible rematch. Upon being asked by a reporter what it would take him to make the fight, the promoter stated:

“Dementia”.

If the UFC president is being serious, it’s likely that we won’t see Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather share the ring again. As for their next fight, ‘The Notorious’ is currently healing up from the broken leg he suffered last year. The boxer is currently set for an exhibition with Mikuru Asakura in RIZIN later this year.

