Julianna Pena responds to Amanda Nunes’ claim that she fought injured at UFC 269

Julianna Pena has given her thoughts on Amanda Nunes saying she fought injured back at UFC 269 in December.

On that night in Las Vegas, Julianna Pena shocked the world by submitting Amanda Nunes to become the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion. It brought an end to Nunes’ reign of dominance and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest upsets in the history of the UFC.

Now, the two rivals will run it back, and they’ll do so after coaching opposite one another on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Nunes has recently remarked that injuries to both of her knees contributed to the UFC 269 defeat, and in response, Pena was actually quite understanding – although she did have a few counter arguments.

“It’s a tough situation for me to hear that because I’ve torn both of my knees out. I’ve come back from two devastating knee injuries, so in one regard, I hear ya girl, I feel ya. I 100% know exactly what you are feeling like. I’ve had that time off to reconstruct my knees and build them back, and to still be competing at the highest level there is. So, my knees aren’t an excuse for me to say I shouldn’t have shown up to the fight.”

“If your knees are bad, don’t fight. Nobody is forcing a gun up to your head, nobody is making you do this. So, if you want to say it was because you were injured, don’t take the fight, that’s fine. I’m sure we can find somebody else more than willing to step into that spot instead. I agree, fighters don’t like excuses, but then I also agree that it is a legitimate excuse. But then I also say, fix it, and let’s figure out how we can keep this party rolling.”

