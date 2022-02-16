Kayla Harrison on her relationship with former roommate Ronda Rousey: “I don’t think we’re friends anymore”

Kayla Harrison has spoken about her previous friendship with fellow judoka Ronda Rousey and why it may be over.

While they may be in very different places in their careers now, with Harrison in mixed martial arts and Rousey transitioning over into professional wrestling, there was once a time when the two were close friends. They both won medals at the Olympic Games, they’ve both found success at the elite level in MMA, and judo was their first love.

Alas, while they may have been pals in the past, Harrison admitted during a recent interview with ESPN that she doesn’t think that’s the case anymore.

“I heard she’s back to… be nice, Kayla – she’s back to doing her thing. Her fake thing [laughs].”

“No [hasn’t spoken to Ronda]. I think we kind of are like, I don’t think we’re friends anymore, I don’t know. We’re estranged, yes, perfect word. We were roommates, you know, we travelled the world together at one point. She was buying me groceries because I was a poor 16-year-old with like five bucks in my account. At one point I really looked up to her and we were close, we were. So it’s sad.”

Right now is a pretty uncertain time for Kayla Harrison as she attempts to figure out her next step in the sport of MMA. She’s a two-time PFL champion and while it looked like she was going to re-sign, an eleventh hour issue means she is now back on the market.

Rousey, meanwhile, is heading to WrestleMania 38 where she will challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown women’s championship.

