Julianna Pena reacts to news that Amanda Nunes is leaving American Top Team: “What a zoo”

Julianna Pena has given her thoughts on the news that Amanda Nunes is leaving American Top Team to begin her own team.

Last month, at UFC 269, Julianna Pena was responsible for one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. The win sent shockwaves throughout the sport of mixed martial arts and now, fans are clamouring to see them run it back with an immediate rematch.

The countdown to a potential second chapter in this rivalry is on but in the meantime, as part of the UFC 270 festivities, Pena has given her thoughts on the change in strategy that’s recently been taken up by Nunes.

“Yeah, what a zoo, huh?” Peña said. “Best of luck. I just hope everything goes according to her plans and that we can get this fight booked. That’s all I care about.”

“Amanda probably wants to get back in there as soon as possible, and she wants to try and get her belt back,” Peña said. “So I don’t anticipate her waiting a super long time. I think that she wants to get in there as soon as possible, and summer’s looking good for me. I’m free, and I don’t know what she’s doing, but summer time is good for me.”

Nunes clearly feels as if she needs to alter her game plan to get the belt back, but only time will tell if that is a wise decision or a misguided one.

Do you expect to see Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena 2 take place this summer? If so, do you think Pena will be the favorite, or will Nunes still get the nod from the bookies?