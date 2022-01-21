Michael Chandler shares his predictions for UFC 270, tells fans to “put your money” on Francis Ngannou

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has given his official predictions ahead of this weekend’s huge UFC 270 pay-per-view.

On Saturday night, both the UFC heavyweight title and UFC flyweight title will be on the line when the Ultimate Fighting Championship emanates from Anaheim. Francis Ngannou will defend his title against Ciryl Gane whereas Deiveson Figueiredo will attempt to wrestle back control of the 125-pound division from Brandon Moreno.

Michael Chandler, who is known for his great analyst work alongside what he can do in the Octagon, took to social media to give his own thoughts on how it’s all going to go down.

I’ve got @francis_ngannou by KO round one. The man will rise to the occasion of the pressure and expectations thrust upon him. His path is set. Put your money there. #UFC270 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 21, 2022

Assassin baby by 2nd round sub… #UFC270 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 21, 2022

Both champions retaining their belt wouldn’t be out of the ordinary but these showdowns, in particular, are quite hard to call.

Gane is one of the most technical heavyweights the UFC has ever seen. Figueiredo, meanwhile, has proven himself to be one of the flyweight division’s most lethal knockout artists – even if he wasn’t able to pull the trigger in the rematch, allowing Moreno to finally capture the gold.

Chandler has been in his fair share of wars and we can’t imagine this weekend’s slate of main fights are going to disappoint in that regard. The confidence he has in Ngannou is echoed throughout the MMA sphere but at that weight class, everyone knows that anything is possible once the cage door shuts.

