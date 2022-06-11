Julianna Pena expects a more focused version of Amanda Nunes at UFC 277: “I think that I lit a gas can of fire right underneath her behind”

Julianna Pena believes she “lit a gas can of fire right underneath” the behind of Amanda Nunes with her upset win at UFC 269.

Pena (11-4 MMA) captured the promotions women’s bantamweight title with a second round submission victory over Nunes (21-5 MMA) last December (see that here). It was a stunning upset in terms of betting odds, but one that did not come as a surprise to ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ and her supporters.

Given Nunes’ long run atop the bantamweight division, ‘The Lioness’ received an immediate rematch with Julianna Pena which will take place in the main event of UFC 277 on July 30th.

Ahead of their highly anticipated second fight, Pena sat down Morning Kombat‘s Brian Campbell where she admitted that she expects to see a more motivated and focused Amanda Nunes this time around.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I think that I lit a gas can of fire right underneath her behind, and she is gonna be more focused than she’s ever been,” said Pena. “I think she’s gonna be the best Amanda that she’s ever been, which is funny, because that’s what she said she was gonna do the first time. So now, I have to be like, ‘Okay, this time it’s serious, this time she’s being for real. She’s coming in at 110%, and I’m gonna get the best version of Amanda Nunes.’

“And that’s great, because I was ready for that best version of Amanda Nunes in August, I was ready for that best version of Amanda Nunes in December, and whenever that date happens (July 30), I will be ready for that best version of Amanda Nunes. I will be willing and able. I can and I will meet that head on and do everything in my power to get my hand raised,” insisted Pena (h/t MMANews).

How do you think the rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes will play out? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!