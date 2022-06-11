Weili Zhang reveals what Joanna Jedrzejczyk said during their face-off at UFC 275

Weili Zhang has revealed what Joanna Jedrzejczyk said to her during their face-off ahead of tonight’s UFC 275 event.

Zhang (21-3 MMA) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4 MMA) will meet for a second time this evening in Singapore. The pair originally collided back at UFC 248 in March of 2020, with ‘Magnum’ emerging victorious by way of split-decision in a thrilling “Fight of the Year” performance.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has not competed since suffering that defeat but appears very eager to get back in the Octagon this evening.

As for Weili Zhang, UFC 275 will serve as an opportunity to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back losses to former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in her most recent efforts.

During the media frenzy that is fight week, Zhang and Jedrzejczyk once again came face-to-face and you could see from the video footage that some words were exchanged.

The Chinese standout disclosed what was said during the UFC 275 Embedded Series.

“At today’s face-off, Joanna was so sweet! Yeah! And she is interesting. When I saw her I was like ‘Wow, gorgeous’. And I said to her, ‘You are so beautiful.’ The she said ‘You too’, it was so much fun. It’s just like two old friend finally seeing each other again.

Weili Zhang continued:

“Since our first match was a close one and was pretty brutal, I think everyone would expect this rematch to be something special.”

Adding to the hype of tonight’s Weili Zhang – Joanna Jedrzejczyk rematch is the fact that UFC President Dana White recently stated that the winner of the contest will be the next challenger to Carla Esparza.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Zhang and Jedrzejczyk collide for a second time this evening in Singapore? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

