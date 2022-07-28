Julianna Pena plans to go “toe-to-toe” with Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 to see “whose ovaries are bigger”

Julianna Pena is excited to face Amanda Nunes again as she is ready to prove her win last December was no fluke.

In the main event of UFC 277, Pena is looking to defend her bantamweight title for the first time when she rematches Nunes. In the first fight, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ earned a second-round submission as she never backed down from ‘The Lioness’, and ahead of the rematch, the champ says that remains the plan.

“At the end of the day, Amanda and I are the two best fighters in the world. You’re literally getting the two best fighters in the world that are going to collide on Saturday night. I can’t tell you that I’m going to pull a rabbit out of the hat,” Pena said at UFC 277 media day. “I can just tell you that I’m going to stand there toe-to-toe with the best in the world, and I’m going to give my best, and we’re going to see whose ovaries are bigger. I’m willing to bet that that’s me.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Julianna Pena be so confident in herself. The champ has been vocal for years saying that she would defeat Nunes and that the Brazilian was ducking her. When she got her chance, she proved she is a bad matchup for Nunes and now she is confident the rematch will go just like the first fight.

“The torch was passed. I snuffed it out. I’m ready to close this chapter, and I’m ready to move forward. With that being said, it’s hard for me to predict what’s in the future and what’s going to happen,” Pena said. “I just want to live presently at the moment, and presently I have a bigger, faster, stronger, new gym, better mental-state Amanda that’s going to be facing me on Saturday night, and I don’t take that lightly.”

