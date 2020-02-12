Juan Adams reveals he’s been released from the UFC

Juan Adams has been let go by the UFC.

On Wednesday morning, the heavyweight prospect issued a quick statement confirming that the promotion has released him from its roster. He added that, contrary to this tough moment of his career, he won’t be giving up.

Spoke with the manager and I’m not in the ufc anymore. As easy as it would be to give up, I’m going to keep going. I made the changes too late and now i have to pay for that but i have the right pieces in place now. I will continue Hoping and working for the best moving forward. — Juan Adams mma (@chosenjuan285) February 12, 2020

Adams last fought at UFC 247, last Saturday in Houston, Texas, when he was knocked out by Justin Tafa in the first round. Prior to this loss, he was stopped by Greg Hardy, and defeated by Arjan Bhullar via decision. This three-fight skid was enough for the UFC to decline his services going forward.

Before this skid, Adams made his UFC debut with an impressive first-round KO over Chris De La Rocha.

While he is understandably disappointed about his UFC release, it’s good to hear that he intends to continue fighting. Despite his losses, Adams seems to have quite a bit of potential, and with an entertaining personality to boot, he’ll likely be picked up by another promotion—perhaps Bellator or the Professional Fighters League—quite soon.

Having recently relocated to the famed JacksonWink MMA gym in Albuquerque, New Mexico, it’s also possible Adams could right his ship in a big way.

Adams is not the only fighter to be released from the UFC roster of late. Earlier this week, news surfaced that the promotion had culled a whopping 13 fighters from its ranks, including other notables like Ben Saunders and Brad Katona.

What do you think the future holds for Juan Adams after his release from the UFC?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/12/2020.