Josh Emmett explains why he views upcoming title fight with Yair Rodriguez as a number one contenders bout: “There’s only one featherweight champion”

Josh Emmett is explaining why he views the upcoming title fight with Yair Rodriguez as a number one contenders bout.

It will be UFC 284 this coming weekend, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The co-main event will feature Yair Rodriguez (15-3 MMA) vs Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA) in a battle for the interim UFC featherweight title.

Rodriguez, 30, last fought in July of last year where he defeated Brian Ortega (15-3 MMA) by TKO.

Emmett, 37, is sporting 5 wins in a row coming into Saturday’s matchup. The Californian last fought in June of last year where he defeated Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA) by split decision.

Speaking to reporters of UFC 284 media day, Josh Emmett talked about his upcoming fight with Rodriguez and explained how he views it as a contender’s bout:

“I’m not going to throw it on the ground, but in my eyes, there’s only one featherweight champion, and that’s Alexander Volkanovski. So, this is more like a No. 1 contender belt. It also gives me feedback on how good I am and leads me in the right direction to where I want to go. But I have to get through Yair first in order to do so. So, I’m solely focused on him at the moment.”

Continuing, Emmett spoke about the battle that will take place this weekend:

“He’s a great fighter. He’s ranked No. 2 for a reason. He’s one of the best in the world also. I focus on myself and even though I have training partners that can’t emulate who I’m fighting to the T because everyone’s unique in their own. And he is so dynamic, and elusive, and explosive, and crafty – you don’t know what he’s going to throw at you.”

“But I’ve watched so much film on him. … I’ve prepared to the best of my ability and I’m just going to go in there and execute my game plan and capitalize on things that I don’t think he’ll be able to correct in that 10-week camp, and I’m going to beat him to the punch.”

Will you be watching Saturday night? Do you think Josh Emmett can defeat ‘El Pantera’?

