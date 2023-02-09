Islam Makhachev says he’s “the best MMA fighter” in the world, despite Alexander Volkanovski being atop pound-for-pound rankings

Islam Makhachev isn’t sold on Alexander Volkanovski being the best fighter in the UFC.

Volkanovski – who’s the current featherweight champion – is ranked number one on the UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings. However, Makhachev who is defending his lightweight title in the main event of UFC 284 against Volkanovski believes he is the best fighter in the world and will prove that on Saturday.

“I believe he is the best fighter in the world right now in the rankings,” Makhachev said at UFC 284 media day. “Of course, but I know I am the best fighter, best MMA fighter, because I have all (the) skills, striking, wrestling, grappling. I am the best MMA fighter I believe.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to hear Makhachev have this much confidence as he has been vocal in saying how much better he is than Volkanovski. He believes his wrestling will be too much, but he also expects to KO the Aussie.

“Honestly, I want to knock him out, because everybody says Islam is a grappler or wrestler, but I want to show people my striking,” Makhachev told ESPN Deportes “He is a short guy, and I really believe I can knock him out. This is not his area. I’m from other division. This is not the same power. It’s not the same, and he’s going to understand this, but he wants to try because he’s not losing. If he loses, what is he going to lose? Just belt with him, but he wants to try to jump and make some good money, make some pay-per-view money, but this is not his area.”

Islam Makhachev (23-1) enters his first title defense coming off a second-round submission over Charles Oliveira back in October to win the belt. In his career, he holds notable wins over Arman Tsarukyan, Thiago Moises, Drew Dober, Bobby Green, and Dan Hooker among others.

Who do you think will win at UFC 284, Islam Makhachev or Alexander Volkanovski?