UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev confirms his intentions of eventually competing at welterweight: “It’s gonna happen one day”

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is confirming his intentions of eventually competing at welterweight.

The reigning lightweight champion is set to defend his title this coming Saturday, February 11th at UFC 284 which takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

It will be Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) vs Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) in the main event.

Makhachev, 31, has a record of 11 wins coming into the fight. It was at UFC 280 in October of last year that Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) for the undisputed 155-pound title. The Degestani’s only loss occurred in October of 2015 when he went down to defeat against Adriano Martins (28-12 MMA) via TKO.

Volkanovski, 34, is sporting 22 consecutive wins in the cage. ‘The Great’s’ only loss came way back in 2013 when he was defeated by TKO courtesy of Corey Nelson (19-8 MMA).

Speaking with Mike Bohn of ‘MMA Junkie‘ Makhachev reinforced his intentions of competing at welterweight in the future:

“It’s gonna happen one day… You know, I’m gonna call Dana and say, ‘Hey Dana, just put on your mind, if you need someone in the 170 (pound division), I’m gonna be ready.'”

Ahead of UFC 284, Makhachev also gave an interview with ‘RSports Russia’ where he stated:

“Let me tell you this: This topic is relevant. I like to compete. I like to fight strong fighters. I love big fights. Whoever is the welterweight champion, it’s going to be a huge fight. I’m very interested. But in 2023, there are worthy opponents in my division with whom I still have to meet.”

Continuing, Islam Makhachev said:

“As long as there is a fire in me, I will fight. As soon as I feel that it’s not going, it’s not the same, I’ll leave the sport. In the meantime, I feel that everything is working out for me. With each preparation I show myself better and better. I will go to the end.”

Would you like to see Makhachev compete in the UFC’s welterweight division? Who are you picking for the win this Saturday night?

