Jose Aldo releases statement following win over Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 17

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo released a statement following his unanimous decision win over Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 17.

Coming into the Aldo fight off of three straight losses, Aldo’s back was up against the proverbial wall in this fight. After getting stopped in vicious fashion by Petr Yan in their bantamweight title fight at UFC 251, it didn’t look like Aldo had much left in the tank after moving down to bantamweight at this latter stage of his career. On Saturday night, Aldo dispelled the myth that he is nearing the end of the road as he was able to earn a unanimous decision against Vera, one of the 135lbs division’s hottest fighters.

Following the decision victory over Vera, Aldo took to his social media to release a statement to his fans. Check out what the legend wrote on his Instagram below.

Today I came to fight, to win! First of all, I thank God, my master Dede Pederneiras, my coaches, my doctor, CEFAN, my family and EVERYONE who accompanied me here. I just have to thank you!

One of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Aldo is now 1-2 at 135lbs with the win over Vera and losses to Yan and Marlon Moraes. The win over Vera proved that he can not only hang with a top-15 bantamweight at this point in his career but defeat them, too. Vera was coming into this fight off of six straight wins at 135lbs including a TKO win over top prospect Sean O’Malley in his last fight, so Aldo getting by him proves that he can still hang with the best in the world. Aldo called out former champion TJ Dillashaw following the win over Vera, and now let’s see if the UFC gives him that fight.

