UFC Vegas 17 bonus report: Marcin Tybura wins 50k for finishing Greg Hardy

The bonus report for UFC Vegas 17 is out, and heavyweight Marcin Tybura took home $50,000 after finishing Greg Hardy via second-round TKO.

Tybura was one of four fighters who received 50k bonus checks just in time for Christmas after their spectacular performances at UFC Vegas 17. For Tybura, he picked up a TKO win over Hardy in the second round after taking quite a bit of punishment in the first round. Considering it was the first time that Hardy has ever been stopped with strikes in his MMA career, this was a huge win for Tybura that earned him 50k extra. Following UFC Vegas 17, the promotion announced the bonus recipients of the 50gs.

In addition to Tybura winning 50k, the UFC also gave a $50,000 bonus for flyweight Jimmy Flick for his incredible flying-triangle choke submission over Cody Durden on the preliminary card. We don’t see these types of flying submissions very often in the UFC so Flick was a lock to earn his bonus award from the second he got the tapout to win.

The other finish on the card came courtesy of Rob Font, who knocked out Marlon Moraes in the first round in a bantamweight bout. It was a massive win for Font, who earned a win over a top-five ranked fighter in Moraes that should help his own ranking.

Finally, the last bonus went to Stephen Thompson for his unanimous decision win over Geoff Neal. The UFC typically only gives the “Performance of the Night” awards to fighters who finish their fights, but on this card, there were only three finishes so the UFC had a choice. Either the promotion would give Thompson and Neal “Fight of the Night” or give Thompson the individual bonus. In the end, the UFC decided that only Thompson earned the bonus money, which meant Tybura, Flick, and Font won, too.

Do you think the right fighters won the bonuses at UFC Vegas 17?