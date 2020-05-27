Jose Aldo receives vacant bantamweight title shot after losing out on Henry Cejudo fight

Jose Aldo is getting his bantamweight title shot after all.

After Henry Cejudo TKO’d Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 to defend his bantamweight title, he shockingly announced his retirement from the sport. Immediately, people questioned if it was real while his coach told BJPENN.com it was permanent.

Cejudo then confirmed his retirement days later. Now, the UFC is now targeting Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title. Dana White announced the news on SportsCenter.

“Cejudo has retired. We’re talking right now about Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant title. We don’t have a date or a place set yet,” Dana White said on SportsCenter.

Jose Aldo, of course, was expected to fight Henry Cejudo on May 9 at UFC 250 for the bantamweight title. Yet, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brazilian could not get into the country and the title shot went to Dominick Cruz.

Aldo made his 135-pound debut back at UFC 245 last December where he lost by decision to Marlon Moraes. It was a controversial decision where many, including Dana White, thought Jose Aldo won the fight. The Brazilian is currently on a two-fight losing streak but is a big name in the sport.

Petr Yan, meanwhile, is someone many viewed as a future title challenger or champion. He’s currently undefeated in the UFC and coming off a knockout win over Urijah Faber at UFC 245. Before that, he beat Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson among others.

When Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan will happen is to be seen. But, it seems likely the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250 will receive the next title shot. What this means for Moraes, who was supposed to fight Yan is also unknown at this time. But, the bantamweight division is moving along without Cejudo.

