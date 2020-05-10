Pros react after Henry Cejudo defeats Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 and proceeds to retire from MMA

Henry Cejudo squared off with Dominick Cruz in the co-headliner of UFC 249 in hopes of earning his first career bantamweight title defense.

‘Triple C’ had captured the promotions vacant bantamweight title back at UFC 238, when he finished Marlon Moraes by way of TKO. The now former ‘champ champ’ was hoping to extend his current win streak to six in a row with a win over Cruz.

As for Dominick Cruz, ‘The Dominator’ was returning to action for the first time since surrendering the bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 in December of 2016. The former bantamweight world champion had not won a fight since June of 2016, when he defeated Urijah Faber by unanimous decision.

Tonight’s UFC 249 co-main event proved to be a highly entertaining affair. Cejudo found success with some hard low kicks but Cruz was definitely staying competitive in the opening round. In round two, ‘Triple C’ and ‘The Dominator’ would clash heads forcing a cut on Henry Cejudo. After doctors were called in to check the wound, the fight was allowed to continue. Cejudo proceeded to land a big knee and then finished Cruz with punches on the ground.

Official UFC 249 Result: Henry Cejudo TKO’s Dominick Cruz in Roun

Check out how the pros reacted to Cejudo defeating Cruz below:

Who do you have? I got Cejudo — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 10, 2020

CCC bouta work him — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 10, 2020

I’m watching this fight very closely. I’m on the mission to face the winner before the end of the year #UFC249 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 10, 2020

Love Henrys strategy of attacking the legs — Fight Island (@Benaskren) May 10, 2020

Cejudo doing the right thing by not chasing. — michael (@bisping) May 10, 2020

Dam those legs kicks @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) May 10, 2020

Dominick literally just made Henry think he was walking to the wrong corner. Keeping him guessing. I saw it as it was happening. #ufc249 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 10, 2020

Check out the reactions from after Henry Cejudo TKO’d Dominick Cruz:

Wow I know lots will say too early, but I dont have an issue with that stoppage. — Fight Island (@Benaskren) May 10, 2020

Legendary @HenryCejudo my congratulations. You are the beast. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 9, 2020