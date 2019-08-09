Jorge Masvidal’s manager denies that UFC offered fight against Leon Edwards

The manager of Jorge Masvidal says that his client has never been offered a fight against Leon Edwards despite reports saying he turned it down.

Edwards said an interview this week that the UFC offered him a fight against Masvidal and that he accepted it, yet Edwards claims Masvidal turned the fight down. UFC president Dana White said earlier this week that Colby Covington would get the next title shot against Kamaru Usman, and said the promotion would offer Masvidal another opponent, which most assumed to be Edwards.

Not so fast, says Abraham Kawa. Masvidal’s manager said that Edwards’ account of things is ‘fake news.’ Here’s what Kawa said on Twitter.

#fakenews we were never offered a fight with Leon as we already negotiated a title shot after the askren win. This is a desperate attempt. Yes Jorge next fight is for the title. as for “demands” it can’t be a demand if it was already agreed to before he fought askren. Thanks https://t.co/gwFdTe8gGC — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) August 8, 2019

With Covington fighting Usman next, the Masvidal vs. Edwards grudge match makes a lot of sense, especially as a co-main event on the same card, with both men serving as possible injury replacements in case something happens to Covington or Usman.

But according to Kawa, Masvidal will let Covington get the next title shot and he will remain on the sidelines to get the next title shot after that.

Here’s what Kawa said in a follow-up Tweet with a fan.

Colby is next. Jorge’s next fight will be for the title. We knew this already before the askren fight. — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) August 8, 2019

We’ll see if the UFC is cool with the idea of Masvidal waiting for a title shot. In the meantime, a fight against Edwards is sitting there ripe for the taking.

Should Jorge Masvidal sit out and wait for a title shot, or should he fight Leon Edwards?

