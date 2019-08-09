Colby Covington explains how meeting with Trump family inspired him to beat Robbie Lawler

Colby Covington is a big fan of President Donald Trump, and has gotten plenty of face-time in with the Commander In Chief and his family over the last year. His most recent interaction with the Trumps occurred last weekend at UFC Newark.

The First Family was in attendance for Covington’s main event showdown with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, and even visited him in his locker room in the moments before his fight.

Speaking on the latest episode of BJPENN.COM Radio, Covington divulged that this visit with the family of Donald Trump provided him with some extra motivation and energy before he walked out to the cage.

“Man, that was such an incredible experience,” Covington said of his visit with the first family. “I mean truly one of a kind, obviously. No one’s ever gotten the first family to come to a fight, so that was already history as it was. And the first family coming into my locker room — we got to chat for a couple minutes before I fought — it was incredible, man. I felt the dragon energy from them.

“I wasn’t going to be stopped that night,” he added. “It doesn’t matter if King Kong was in there, if Godzilla was in there. It didn’t matter if [Lawler] was the scariest guy in the division; [the guy] who scared Tyron Woodley — who had a sore thumb, who pulled out [of his rematch with Lawler]. He scared Woodley into hiding. He scared Ben Askren into hiding. So, we all know how dangerous he is. And to get the First Family to come to the front row, amazing.”

Colby Covington also got a call from Donald Trump himself after the fight.

“As soon as I walked out of the cage, the President of the United States calls me. I mean, that’s storybook, man. They need write a book about that s*it. That’s incredible. It’s another history made. I’m the first fighter to ever get the president to call him right after he steps out of the Octagon.

“He’s like, ‘Hey man you’re a true American champion Colby, and I appreciate what you’re doing, man, you never had anything handed to you, you earned it the hard way, Colby, and I respect that. Much love brother.’ And he’s like ‘I want to shake your hand again in the White House,’ and I was like ‘Oh man that would be so awesome Mr. President, to shake your hand again.’ He’s like ‘just don’t hurt me.’

“I said, ‘Mr. President I felt your hands when you shook my hand last time, you’ve got big bricks for hands. I would not want you to punch me, you’d knock me out.’ I’m like, ‘I’m happy that you were forgiving on Joe Biden ’cause you would have knocked him out and left him in a pool of his own blood.'”

Needless to say, Colby Covington has become very friendly with Donald Trump. You can be sure he’ll vote for him in 2020.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/8/2019.