Dana White details his plans for current ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo

After Urijah Faber knocked out Ricky Simon at UFC Sacramento, he called for a fight against UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo and that potential matchup is the talk of the MMA world right now.

However, Cejudo is not just the UFC bantamweight champion. He is also the UFC flyweight champion, and UFC president Dana White hopes he defends his 125lbs title next.

According to White, who spoke to TMZ Sports, the UFC hopes to book Henry Cejudo against Joseph Benavidez next for the flyweight title, this once Cejudo is healthy and ready to go.

“Joe (Benavidez). Next (Cejudo) should defend his flyweight title,” White said. “He would go to 125, defend that title, then we would decide who he fights next.”

The news of Benavidez potentially stepping in line and getting the first crack at Cejudo is surprising as many figured the UFC would want to capitalize on Faber’s knockout win over Simon. However, White says he wants the flyweight division to stick around, and the only way it will is if Henry Cejudo defends both belts.

That means Joseph Benavidez is next in line after he became the No. 1 contender in the flyweight division after a knockout win over Jussier Formiga at UFC Minneapolis.

“As long as Cejudo is willing to defend both titles, I think he is a guy who can carry both divisions,” White said.

The UFC will not make a decision about Cejudo’s next fight until he is healthy enough to compete, according to White. However, the champ-champ is expected back later this year. A fight with Benavidez could be next, with Faber potentially fighting Aljamain Sterling for the No. 1 contender spot at 135lbs in the meantime.

Although White was impressed with Faber’s win over Simon, he isn’t completely sold yet on the idea of him getting a title shot, despite fans and media assuming he would be.

“Faber looked good. Not just who he beat, but how he beat him. He looked incredible in his hometown that night,” White said. “(But) I don’t know… We’ll see what happens.”

Should Henry Cejudo fight Joseph Benavidez next at flyweight or should he fight someone else at bantamweight?