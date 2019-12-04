Jorge Masvidal to make MMA commentary debut at Combate Hidalgo

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal will make his mixed martial arts commentary debut this Saturday at Combate: Hidalgo.

The main event of Combate: Hidalgo features former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz against rival Alberto Del Rio. Masvidal is set to commentate the fight alongside play-by-play commentator Max Bretos and UFC women’s bantamweight contender Julianna Pena. The event takes place this Saturday night at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas. It’s by far the biggest event in the history of Combate Americas and airs live on pay-per-view.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani confirmed that Masvidal is set to make his MMA commentary debut this weekend on his Instagram.

“Jorge Masvidal will be the ‘third man in the booth’ for Combate Americas’ first pay-per-view on Saturday, working alongside Max Bretos and Julianna Peña. This is the show headlined by Tito Ortiz vs. Alberto El Patron. The year of Gamebred continues. GDP.”

The opportunity to provide commentary for such a big event in Latin American MMA is huge for Masvidal and continues what has been an absolutely incredible 2019 for him.

Masvidal kicked off the year with an upset knockout win over Darren Till at UFC London. He then knocked out Ben Askren in five seconds with a flying knee at UFC 239 this summer, setting the UFC record for fastest KO ever and also becoming a superstar in the process. He then won the BMF belt with a TKO win over Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244.

Ironically, the man who Masvidal beat to become a superstar in Askren is also considering giving MMA commentary a try. It’s great to see fighters get these opportunities to make money outside of fighting inside the cage. If Masvidal has a successful debut, this could very well lead to bigger and better things for him in the world of MMA commentary, both now and down the road.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/4/2019.