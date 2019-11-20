Ben Askren wants to give television commentary a try

Recently retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren says that he wants to give television commentary for MMA events a try now that his fighting career is over.

Askren announced his retirement Monday on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, citing a need for hip replacement surgery as the main factor behind his decision. Askren was undefeated heading into the UFC with a 18-0, 1 NC record and was the former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion. But he struggled in the Octagon with just a 1-2 record, including back-to-back stoppage losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Askren was asked what’s next for him following his retirement from active competition. “Funky” said he is interested in giving television a try.

Here’s what Askren told TMZ.

“I think there’s a chance. I think I’m going to give it a try. I’ve got a lot of people encouraging me to give it a try. I’m going to give it a try. I’m still not sure if I’m going to like it or not. I’m up for debate on that,” Askren said.

Though Askren’s fighting career inside the Octagon didn’t go the way he wanted it to, he still generated plenty of headlines with his brilliant gift for gab. Askren is one of the most popular fighters on social media with fans and media, and he also cuts tremendous promos in interviews. His mic skills are top-notch and if he were to give MMA commentary a try he would likely do very well at his job.

Former UFC light heavyweight Sean O’Connell recently made the switch to MMA commentary for PFL’s events and has been praised for his work on television, so maybe Askren can follow in his footsteps and succeed as well.

Do you think Ben Askren will be successful doing television commentary for MMA events?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/20/2019.