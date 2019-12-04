Chael Sonnen lists potential welterweight opponents for Conor McGregor in 2020

Conor McGregor has stated that he intends to fight three times in the year 2020. Chael Sonnen believes the Irish MMA star will make good on this plan.

“Conor McGregor’s come out and said he wants to fight three times in 2020,” Sonnen said on his podcast. “If Conor McGregor has proved that he’s anything — anything — he’s a man of his word.

“If Conor McGregor says he’s going to do something, he does it. You can be a Conor hater or a Conor lover, that’s just history. That’s just purely a history lesson for you.”

McGregor’s first fight of the new year, of course, will pit him against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight battle on January 18.

But who else will he fight in 2020?

Sonnen has some ideas, particularly in terms of welterweight opponents.

He thinks it’s possible that McGregor is hoping to fight top UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal after he takes on Cerrone. He also believes welterweight stars like Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, and Georges St-Pierre are potentially on McGregor’s radar.

“Is he back for Masvidal?” Sonnen said. “Is he back for Nate Diaz? Is he back, now, projecting Nick Diaz? Is he back looking for Georges St-Pierre?”

“I do believe Conor wants Jorge — and I’m talking Masvidal,” Sonnen added later. “That’s my own personal opinion. but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Georges St-Pierre put his nose in the mix.”

From there, Sonnen shared his belief that McGregor is probably not looking for a title shot at welterweight — although he likely wouldn’t turn it down either.

Whatever the case, Sonnen feels it’s undeniably that McGregor has guts for moving up to the welterweight division again.

“I don’t think Conor’s on a title run at 170,” he said. “I also wouldn’t tell you without any level of confidence that he would turn down at title opportunity. I think there’s anything we can all get on board with and just concede to it’s that Conor McGregor has got balls. Period.”

