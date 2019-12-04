Glenn Robinson’s daughters implore Colby Covington not to use father’s death to promote UFC 245

Colby Covington has shown little regard for those he offends with his trash-talking antics, and the family members of the deceased Blackzilians founder Glenn Robinson are no exception.

Ahead of his upcoming UFC 245 title fight with Kamaru Usman, Covington took aim at the late Glenn Robinson who unfortunately died in 2018 of a suspected heart attack. Robinson was the man behind Blackzilians, the former training home of Usman.

During an interview on BJPenn.com Radio, Covington stated: “[Usman] actually turned down the fight [with me] so much that he gave Glenn Robinson a heart attack and he died.”

During a New York press conference in November, Covington also said that Robinson would be “watching from hell on December 14th.”

The daughters of the late Glenn Robinson were saddened by Covington’s comments and decided to release a statement on the issue to MMA Junkie.

They choose to remain anonymous but wanted to defend their father’s name.

“It saddens us to even have to make a statement regarding a previous distasteful comment Colby Covington made suggesting our late father, Glenn Robinson, will be watching his upcoming fight from hell. However, after careful thought and consideration, on behalf of our family, we feel it is necessary to defend our father’s name.

“The death of our father is still very raw. Our family is still grieving from his loss, so imagine the hurt we felt to hear such hateful words recklessly said about our father.

“We understand the excitement of building up hype before a fight, but we are sure Colby Covington can get press for his upcoming fight on his own merit and without spewing hateful words towards our father, the founder of the Blackzilians. In fact, our father was the exact opposite of a hateful person. He gave countless opportunities to many people, both personally and professionally. He consistently put everyone else’s best interests before his own. Our father died too young, but we can proudly say he accomplished more during his short life than many others do in a full lifetime.

“Lastly, we did not want to make this statement or to breathe more life into someone that truly has no relevance in our lives, but we will always defend our father, his reputation and his name, the one we share proudly.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/4/2019.