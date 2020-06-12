Felice Herrig set to fight for first time in two years at UFC 252

UFC women’s strawweight veteran Felice Herrig is set to make her return to the Octagon after a two-year layoff against Virna Jandiroba at UFC 252.

Herrig is set to take on Jandiroba on the undercard of the Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 PPV that is tentatively titled UFC 252. The card is set to take place on August 15, likely at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to announce the return of Herrig for the first time in two years since having knee surgery. Check out the fight announcement via Twitter.

Breaking: UFC targeting Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) vs. Virna Jandiroba on Aug. 15, per sources. Will be Herrig’s first appearance since 2018 due to recover of knee surgery. pic.twitter.com/7qmeyHPfWj — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 12, 2020

Herrig (14-8) is currently the No. 14 ranked contender in the UFC women’s strawweight division. The long-time veteran of the sport has not fought since a decision loss to Michelle Waterson at UFC 229 in October 2018, the same night Khabib Nurmagomedov defended the UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor. That was a long time ago, but Herrig has someone managed to maintain her spot in the rankings. Overall, Herrig is 5-3 in the UFC. Some of her notable victories include Cortney Casey, Alexa Grasso, and Justine Kish.

Herrig was last in the news following UFC 246, when she announced she had been attacked in Las Vegas following the Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone card.

Jandiroba (15-1) is not currently ranked but she is the former Invicta FC women’s strawweight champion. Jandiroba made her UFC debut last spring and lost a decision to former UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza in a short-notice debut. Jandiroba then submitted Mallory Martin last December in her second UFC fight. Prior to joining the UFC, Jandiroba was unbeaten with a 14-0 record and was the Invicta champ. However, Herrig is going to be the best opponent she’s faced before besides Esparza.

