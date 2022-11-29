Jorge Masvidal shoots down BMF title clash with Michael Chandler: “Will Brooks hit him so hard he quit”

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal doesn’t seem interested in facing Michael Chandler.

‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since March, when he lost to Colby Covington by decision. Weeks after the defeat, Masvidal reportedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ at a Miami bar. As of now, he’s facing charges of felony battery, with a trial date of next year.

Since his time away from the cage, the welterweight star has been called out by many names. Gilbert Burns called to face Masvidal, and the two were in talks to face off at UFC 283. However, the bout fell apart, and ‘Durinho’ will instead face Neil Magny.

However, another name has recently called to face Jorge Masvidal, that name being Michael Chandler. The former Bellator champion is fresh off his defeat to Dustin Poirier earlier this month, but he’s already itching to get back into the octagon. Chandler proposed the clash with Masvidal, and to feature the ‘BMF’ title on the line. The welterweight won the symbolic championship with his 2019 win over Nate Diaz.

That sort of fight doesn’t really interest the Miami native, as he revealed in an interview with MMAFighting. There, Masvidal downplayed the fight, stating that Chandler isn’t a ‘BMF’, as evidenced by his 2014 loss to Will Brooks. He also stated that the bout doesn’t help him in regard to rankings, given the former Bellator champion’s placement at lightweight.

“Michael Chandler is a quitter, man,” Masvidal stated in the interview. “That’s like the first thing to being a BMF. I saw him fight my boy Will Brooks, and Will Brooks hit that motherf*cker so hard he quit in the middle of the [fight]. He turned back, shook his head and was like, ‘Nah, I’m done fighting.’

He continued, “BMF my ass. That’s the first rule of being a BMF, you can’t be a quitter. You might lose, but you can’t give up on yourself. You can’t quit. That conversation for the BMF belt? No, it ain’t happening. Come on, Chandler. I know you don’t have a good perception of the world and stuff, but that’s not happening.”

“… I don’t see the reward to the risk, me killing this guy doesn’t do anything for me or my career, I don’t really care about it.”

