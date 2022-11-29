Stephen Thompson aiming for clash with Nick Diaz after UFC Orlando main event against Kevin Holland: “That would be really cool”

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson wouldn’t mind facing Nick Diaz if the former Strikeforce champion returns.

‘Wonderboy’ has been out of action since his loss to Belal Muhammad last December. The defeat was a brutal one for the Karate specialist, as it was his second in a row. He previously lost to Gilbert Burns at UFC 264 in July.

After the near yearlong layoff, the former UFC title challenger is set to return this Saturday. Thompson will headline UFC Orlando against Kevin Holland. For his part, ‘Trail Blazer’ has been absent since his submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev in September.

Stephen Thompson has never been the type to look past his competition. However, he already has an idea in mind for his next outing after Holland. In an interview with Submission Radio, Thompson voiced his desire to face Nick Diaz.

The Stockton native has been out of action since a TKO loss to Robbie Lawler last September. Since then, Diaz has revealed that he fought with an injured back, and wasn’t prepared to face ‘Ruthless’. He’s also said he plans to return in 2023.

If all goes according to plan, Thompson would love to face the former Strikeforce champion in his return.

“You know, I’ve been kind of looking at this [Nick Diaz] fight, and it’s been brought up many times,” Thompson stated in the interview. “And every time that name comes up it’s just, it’s all smiles on my part. So, I would love to make this happen now. That would be really cool.” (h/t MMA Mania)

He continued, “So, if go out there and I win this fight this Saturday, get my hand raised, and that’s still an option and a potential fight for me. Yes, 100 percent.”

While Stephen Thompson might be down for the possible clash, it’s not known if Nick Diaz will be interested. When he last discussed his return, the former Strikeforce champion called to face Kamaru Usman, instead.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see the fight? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!