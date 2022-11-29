Stephen Thompson reveals plans for special walkout at UFC Orlando

Stephen Thompson has revealed his plans for a special walkout at UFC Orlando.

UFC Orlando takes place this coming Saturday, December 3rd featuring Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland in the welterweight main event.

Thompson (16-6 MMA) will be entering the Octagon having lost his past 2 fights to Belal Muhammad (22-3 MMA) last December and Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) in July of 2021.

Holland (23-8 MMA) is entering the cage following a recent loss to Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) this past September at UFC 279.

‘Wonderboy’ has revealed that he will have Jack Black accompanying him on his walkout at UFC Orlando.

It was during an appearance on ‘Won’t Back Down Radio’ that Thompson shared the news (h/t MMANews):

“I got Jack Black to walk me out. He may lip sync or something, but I don’t think he’s gonna sing it. He asked me ‘how cool would it be if I walked you out?’…I would be just happy if he was at the fight…the management took care of it from there, and made it happen.”

Stephen Thompson is well known for his ‘Wonderboy’ nickname and walkout song (by Black’s Tenacious D), and this time he will have Jack Black by his side for his entrance into the Octagon as well as in the audience cheering him on. Wonderboy (Tenacious D song) was released back in 2001.

Jack Black, 53, has a very successful career in movies such as ‘King Kong’, ‘The School of Rock’ and ‘Jumanji’, just to name a few. Black is also a musician and comedian, he’s been nominated for 2 Golden Globes and was inducted into Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2018.

The former UFC title challenger has wanted to have Jack Black at one of his fights for years and now that wish will become a reality. Perhaps it is just what the 39 year old fighter needs to get back into the win column this weekend.

Will you be watching? Do you think ‘Wonderboy’ can defeat ‘Trailblazer’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!