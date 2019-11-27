Jorge Masvidal sends message to rivals after Canelo snub

Jorge Masvidal recently expressed interest in a fight with boxing star Canelo Alvarez. Unfortunately for the red-hot UFC welterweight, Alvarez doesn’t seem very interested in this cross-over matchup — though he admits it would be a good business opportunity.

“I say this with all respect: If I go into his sport, I have nothing to do there. And I think the same about boxing: If (MMA fighters) come into boxing, they have nothing to do here,” Canelo told Little Giant Boxing of a fight with Masvidal (via MMA Junkie). “But looking at it from a business standpoint, it is attractive, but it’s not a challenge for me, so it’s not my priority.

“Because of money – because of the business and nothing else,” Canelo added. “That’s the reality, because what else? They would’ve started boxing from the beginning if they really liked boxing. And I say this will all due respect, each to their own: I respect what they do and their sport, and they’re great fighters in what they do. But in boxing, well, it’s just something else.”

After this comment from Canelo made headlines, Masvidal took to Twitter with a clear message to his rivals.

See what the fan favorite UFC welterweight contender had to say below:

Any one. Any time. Any where. Gloves. No gloves. Real fighters fight. I’ll break your face and laugh all the way to bank #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 27, 2019

“Any one. Any time. Any where. Gloves. No gloves. Real fighters fight. I’ll break your face and laugh all the way to bank #theresurrection” – Jorge Masvidal on Twitter.

While it doesn’t seem like Masvidal will get his desired fight with Canelo Alvarez, he is most likely the next man in line for a UFC welterweight title shot. He also seems like a potential future opponent for Conor McGregor and perhaps even Floyd Mayweather.

Who do you want to see Jorge Masvidal fight next? Make your pick in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/27/2019.