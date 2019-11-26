Jorge Masvidal seemingly teases 154-pound boxing match amid Floyd Mayweather rumors

Jorge Masvidal has been happily competing as a 170-pound UFC welterweight for the last few years. Speaking on Twitter on Monday, however, the streaking welterweight contender announced that he can make 154 pounds.

Yes it is true. I can make 154 #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 26, 2019

“Yes it is true,” Masvidal wrote on Twitter. “I can make 154.”

This figure mentioned by Masvidal is quite interesting, as the limit for the UFC lightweight division is 156 pounds (155 for title fights), not 154.

Boxing, however, does have a 154-pound division: Super welterweight.

The timing of this comment from Masvidal is impossible to ignore. Last week, undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced that he intends to end his retirement — again — for a pair of fights in 2020. Mayweather, to remind, has competed previously at 154 pounds.

While it’s not clear what exactly Mayweather has planned, there’s reason to believe he could be working on something with UFC President Dana White, perhaps even a boxing or MMA bout with a UFC star. At present, there are few UFC fighters in the UFC with more star power than Masvidal.

It’s not difficult to connect the dots here.

The undefeated former super welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather is plotting a comeback, and is seemingly working on something with the UFC. Masvidal, arguably the UFC’s biggest star at present, says he can make the super welterweight limit… Either something is actually happening here, or somebody wants us to think there is.

Jorge Masvidal last fought at UFC 244, when he defeated Nate Diaz by doctor’s stoppage to claim the UFC’s first and only BMF title. Prior to that, he picked up blistering knockout wins over Darren Till and Ben Askren.

While he has seemingly earned a shot at the UFC welterweight title, an obscenely lucrative showdown with Mayweather — be it in MMA or boxing — could conceivably distract him from that opportunity for the moment.

What do you think is next for Masvidal? Could we see him in the boxing ring in 2020?

