Canelo Alvarez says Floyd Mayweather won’t fight him: ‘He’s gonna take on an MMA fighter’

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez says that rival Floyd Mayweather won’t fight him again and he expects “Money” to fight an MMA fighter next instead.

Alvarez and Mayweather first met back in September 2013, with Mayweather winning a majority decision in one of the closest fights of his legendary, undefeated career. It was the first loss of Alvarez’s career and he hasn’t lost a fight since them. Alvarez is arguably the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport right now and a rematch with Mayweather is a fight that interests many combat sports fans.

Mayweather recently announced that he intends to come out of retirement and fight again in 2020, and it appears he’s working in cahoots with UFC president Dana White on a return. That return bout won’t be against Alvarez, though.

According to Alvarez, he doesn’t believe Mayweather will fight him, and he instead expects Mayweather to take on an MMA fighter next, though he didn’t specify whether he expects that would be in boxing or in MMA.

Here’s what Alvarez said in an interview with TMZ.

“He doesn’t wanna fight with me. He’s gonna take on an MMA fighter,” Alvarez said.

At this point, it’s unclear what’s next for Mayweather, only that it does seem a return to combat sports is imminent for him. Considering he has no MMA experience whatsoever, it seems far more likely that if Mayweather does return, he will compete in boxing. Whether that’s against a pro boxer or an MMA fighter crossing over is unclear at the moment.

As far as potential opponents go, there’s always a rematch against superstar Conor McGregor, plus a potential boxing match against rising star Jorge Masvidal, and former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is interested as well. We’ll have to wait and see what Mayweather decides to do.

Who do you think Floyd Mayweather fights next if Canelo Alvarez isn’t his opponent?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/27/2019.