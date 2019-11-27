Canelo Alvarez responds to Jorge Masvidal callout

Pound-for-pound boxing star Canelo Alvarez admits a potential fight with surging UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal is alluring from a business standpoint, but not from a competitive standpoint.

For that reason, the boxer is not especially interested in a cross-over fight with the UFC star — be in the boxing ring or the cage.

“I say this with all respect: If I go into his sport, I have nothing to do there. And I think the same about boxing: If (MMA fighters) come into boxing, they have nothing to do here,” Canelo told Little Giant Boxing (via MMA Junkie). “But looking at it from a business standpoint, it is attractive, but it’s not a challenge for me, so it’s not my priority.”

Over the last few years, there’s been a pattern of MMA fighters calling out boxers. Occasionally, that pattern has reversed, and boxers have called out mixed martial artists.

Canelo believes it all comes down to business. As the 2017 showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor showed, there’s money in these kinds of unique attractions.

“Because of money – because of the business and nothing else,” Canelo said. “That’s the reality, because what else? They would’ve started boxing from the beginning if they really liked boxing. And I say this will all due respect, each to their own: I respect what they do and their sport, and they’re great fighters in what they do. But in boxing, well, it’s just something else.”

Masvidal has been calling Canelo out ever since he defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244 earlier this month. While Canelo doubts this matchup would be competitive — at least, not in the boxing ring — Masvidal begs to differ.

“Canelo is a better boxer and has thrown 10,000 more jabs than me because that’s what he does morning and night, just box,” he said. “So yeah he is a better boxer. But can I bring some elements that boxers aren’t used to, that are in the legal rounds of boxing and throw Canelo completely off his game? F**k yes.”

“I’m a natural bigger dude,” Masvidal added.” With boxing gloves on I’m not afraid of breaking my hand because I have that cast [of tape] on, it will be a little bit extra harder. I feel I can be a legitimate ass threat in there. Plus I’m a little longer than him, too.”

As Masvidal suggests, he’d be the bigger man in the ring against Canelo. Of course, that didn’t seem to help Sergey Kovalev against the Mexican star earlier this month.

Does a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Canelo Alvarez interest you?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/27/2019.