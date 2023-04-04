Jorge Masvidal sends a warning to Gilbert Burns ahead of UFC 287: “You know what I do to crotch sniffers”

Jorge Masvidal has sent a warning to Gilbert Burns ahead of UFC 287.

Masvidal is set to return to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 287 against Burns in a highly-anticipated fight. It’s also an important scrap for Masvidal’s career as he is on a three-fight losing skid and has hinted at retirement if he loses.

Yet, Masvidal is confident he will KO Burns to return to the win column as he sent a warning to ‘Durinho’ reminding him of what he does to crotch sniffers. Masvidal is of course referencing Ben Askren, who he KO’d in just five-seconds with a flying knee.

“Gilbert, you are a crotch sniffer, prove me wrong,” Masvidal said in the UFC promo. “And, you know what I do to crotch sniffers. I feel he has an attraction to my knee, I just feel it. I got enough money already so I’m not fighting for money, I want to catch a body or two this year… I’m gonna knock his head out.”

Although Jorge Masvidal is confident he will KO Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, he says there is extra pressure because the fight is in Miami. Masvidal opened up on the pressure and intensity for him to execute Burns and get the win in front of his city.

“It’s nothing personal but I want to break his face, I don’t know if you want to call that personal or just intensity that I have to bring to make sure that this individual gets executed in my city,” Masvidal added.

Masvidal enters the fight as a sizeable underdog as he has lost three fights in a row. Last time out, he suffered a decision loss to Colby Covington, which was preceded bu back-to-back defeats to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

