VIDEO | Mike Perry picks nose, wipes it on Luke Rockhold’s sweater in first faceoff ahead of BKFC 41

Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold had an interesting faceoff following a press conference to promote BKFC 41.

Perry and Rockhold are set to headline the event on April 29 in a fight that caught many by surprise. On Tuesday, the two came face-to-face for the first time at the press conference and Perry decided to pick his nose and wipe it on Rockhold’s sweater when the former UFC champ wasn’t looking.

Luckily for Perry, Rockhold didn’t notice the distasteful jab and tempers failed to boil over. The bizarre gesture goes into the books as just another one of the odd antics Perry has used throughout the build-up to his fights.

Despite Perry’s antics, the focus now turns to the fight, which Rockhold has made clear is an easy bout for him.

“I’m confident in my abilities to put this kid away,” Rockhold told MMA Junkie Radio. “I don’t think he understands the danger that’s coming, and that’s the thing that works to his advantage, too. He doesn’t understand danger; he’s so f*cking dumb. It makes him effective, but also I think it’s gonna leave me the opening so I can put this kid away. I’m big, and I hit hard. I don’t think you’re ready. I’m not an 80-year-old man you can knock the f*ck out. You f*ckng piece of sh*t.”

Mike Perry is a perfect 2-0 in BKFC and is coming off a decision win over Michael Page. In his promotional debut, he beat Julian Lane by decision after signing with BKFC following his UFC exit.

Luke Rockhold, meanwhile, will be making his BKFC debut at BKFC 41 against Mike Perry after he got his UFC release. Rockhold originally retired following his UFC 278 loss against Paulo Costa but decided to come back and sign with BKFC.

Who do you think will win, Mike Perry or Luke Rockhold?