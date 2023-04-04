Paul Heyman warns “clown” Conor McGregor of “picking a fight” with Roman Reigns after UFC-WWE merger

Paul Heyman doesn’t see a fight between Conor McGregor and Roman Reigns ending well for the Irishman.

After Endeavor bought WWE and merged them with the UFC, McGregor tweeted a photo of himself holding a UFC and WWE belt. Heyman then took a shot at him to which the Irishman fired back saying he would break his jaw in three different places.

Although Heyman is well aware that McGregor would beat him, he does represent Roman Reigns who is the current WWE champion. With that, he thinks if the Irishman thinks he would win a match against Reigns, he is a fool.

“It’s not that he tweeted to me, I picked the fight with him. Let’s be honest about this. He, as a Roman Reigns wannabe, did the Paul Heyman style, title on each shoulder, and gave a shout out to himself, of course he did,” Heyman said to Ariel Helwani about McGregor. “You know, the ultimate self-promoter in Conor McGregor, weighing 155 pounds and five foot four. So, with that in mind, I said, ‘Look at Conor McGregor, a Roman Reigns wannabe’, and of course, you know, he said, ‘oh, be careful grandpa, l’ll break your jaw in three places’…

“This is a tough fight for Conor McGregor? I don’t see him picking a fight with Roman Reigns, but then again, listen,” Heyman added. “You know, little people do what little minds tell them to do, and that’s okay, because I like the little guy. He’s funny to me. Like a clown. You know, like a clown. He’s here for my amusement.”

As of right now, Conor McGregor is focused on MMA and having his return fight against Michael Chandler. Yet, with the UFC-WWE merger, many believe the Irishman would thrive in the wrestling promotion given his ability to trash talk. So perhaps a match against Reigns could happen in the future.

Do you think we see Conor McGregor in WWE?