Jorge Masvidal sends a message to Kamaru Usman after ‘who?’ remarks

Jorge Masvidal has sent a very clear and direct message to UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman in the wake of some recent comments from “The Nigerian Nightmare”.

Masvidal is coming off the best year of his career in 2019 after he was able to finish Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz in impressive fashion. Now, with 2020 looming large, there’s a very good chance that “Gamebred” could be the next man in line to fight Usman for the Welterweight Championship.

As of late Usman has been issuing a few “who?” responses in relation to questions about Masvidal, and the BMF Championship holder has been taking note of that.

In the above video response, Masvidal sent a clear and direct message to Usman, indicating that, in reality, he knows exactly who he is and what he’s capable of.

Masvidal has plenty of options out there on the table for him as a result of his rise to superstardom in recent months. He could wait for an offer to fight Usman for the belt, he could wait and see whether or not Conor McGregor gets past Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, he could defend the BMF title, he could fight Colby Covington or he could even entertain the idea of facing Canelo Alvarez in a boxing fight.

The popular theory is that he’s going to wait for McGregor, but you’d have to imagine that the UFC wants to try and make Usman vs. Masvidal a reality. It’s the most intriguing match-up that you could make at 170 right now and while many believe they “know” what’s going to happen, mainly due to Usman’s wrestling ability, “Gamebred” is as unpredictable as they come.

One thing is for sure: the next few months are going to be very interesting as we await some form of clarity in this division.

Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman fight in 2020?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/26/2019.