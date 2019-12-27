Korean Zombie isn’t happy with his spot in UFC rankings

Chan Sung Jung, AKA “The Korean Zombie”, isn’t happy with the current state of the UFC featherweight rankings.

The popular Korean star is coming off of a huge first round win over Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan. Jung was scheduled to go one on one with Brian Ortega, only for an injury to force “T-City” out of the running and give Edgar a chance to get back in the win column.

Alas, it wasn’t to be, as “Korean Zombie” went 2-0 for the year with yet another TKO triumph. However, despite the win, he wasn’t vaulted up the rankings as many were expecting.

“One gained victory over an 11th ranker, and another hadn’t fought in 13 months. This ain’t a voting system for popularity I’m number 2.”

There’s certainly an argument to be made that “Korean Zombie” should be above Zabit Magomedsharipov and Brian Ortega, mainly for the reasons listed. Of course, you could also suggest that Yair Rodriguez should be up there too given the fact that he was able to finish The Korean Zombie last year at UFC Denver.

The featherweight division is looking absolutely stacked right now with plenty of challengers aiming to go after Alexander Volkanovski. At this moment in time it seems like Max Holloway is going to get an immediate rematch, but if that doesn’t happen, there are plenty of challengers just waiting to take their shot.

The extended absence of Chan Sung Jung at various points throughout his UFC career has certainly impacted things, but given the fact that he’s fought three times in the last 13 months, it definitely feels like he’s getting into a more consistent rhythm than ever before.

Plus, with six straight UFC main events under his belt dating back to 2012, there’s no way of denying how insanely over this guy already is.

