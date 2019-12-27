Conor McGregor donates $27,000 worth of toys to children in need

UFC superstar Conor McGregor took the opportunity to give back this Christmas, donating a whopping €25,000 ($27,000) worth of toy vouchers to a charity in Ireland.

The charity organization Inner City Helping Homeless announced this generous donation from McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin on social media on Tuesday.

“Thank you so much to @thenotoriousmma and @deedevlin1who kindly donated €25,000 of Smyths Toys vouchers to us to distribute to families at our Santa’s Grotto at the #FillanXmasTruck event and to families we supported in the run up to Christmas.

“We appreciate the kind donation of the vouchers and sponsoring the Santa’s Grotto allowing us to help make children’s Christmas more special. Happy Christmas everyone.”

Conor McGregor is currently gearing up for a high-stakes welterweight showdown with former lightweight title challenger Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The bout will headline UFC 246 on January 18.

McGregor has not fought since October of 2018, when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bid to reclaim the UFC lightweight title. His next most recent fight before that was a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., while his second most recent MMA fight occurred all the way back in 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight belt. Because he still held the UFC featherweight belt at the time, this made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. He’s 21-4 in MMA competition.

Cerrone, on the other hand, is coming off a pair of stoppage losses to top lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. Prior to that, he rattled off back-to-back wins over lightweight contenders Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez. Cerrone holds the UFC records for most wins and most finishes. He’s 36-13 overall.

McGregor is not the only fighter to show his charitable side this Christmas season. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was similarly generous, donating thousands of dollars worth of winter jackets to the needy in his area.

