Jorge Masvidal on potential Conor McGregor fight: “We’re interested in that fight”

UFC ‘BMF’ champion and top welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has plenty of options for his next opponent when the time comes, but his sights are set on a certain upcoming fight. While there had been rumors of a potential fight with Nick Diaz or current reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Masvidal mentioned on Thursday the possibility of a different opponent.

During an interview on “The Ak & Barak Show” on Sirius XM, “Gamebred” was asked when he would be returning to the Octagon and his answer was that he’s in wait-and-see mode depending on the main event of UFC 246 between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.

“On the opponent and time we’re waiting until further notice and that further notice is January 18th, Conor fights Cowboy, Conor takes care of business, that’s a fight that we’re interested in, obviously.”

Masvidal’s comments on being interested in McGregor if he was to defeat “Cowboy” Cerrone are interesting due to the fact that after he defeated Nate Diaz to win the ‘BMF’ title, Masvidal stated that the UFC didn’t want him to fight McGregor because he was “too much man” for him.

After Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz for the ‘BMF’ title, there were rumors that he could face Nick Diaz, Nate’s older brother, but those rumors seemed to have quickly die down, as Masvidal said he wouldn’t wait around for Nick Diaz. Following welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s win over Colby Covington, there was chatter that Usman and Masvidal could be next, a fight that even Joe Rogan said he would like to see.

The recent comments from Masvidal could make McGregor happy as recently both UFC President Dana White and Owen Roddy, one of McGregor’s coaches, have both said that McGregor is interested in a fight with Masvidal if he were to defeat Cerrone in January.

With plenty of options on the table for the UFC’s ‘BMF’ champion, it appears any fight news will have to wait until after the UFC 246 main event.

Would you like to see Jorge Masvidal vs Conor McGregor in 2020?

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 12/19/2019