Jorge Masvidal says Paddy Pimblett is “entertaining as f**k”, but can’t “see him being a world champ” with current skillset

UFC star Jorge Masvidal isn’t convinced that Paddy Pimblett will be a UFC world champion, despite being “entertaining”.

Very few fighters are able to make as big of an impression after two fights as Paddy Pimblett has. In many ways, despite securing a knockout and a submission in those contests, his actual performances don’t have a lot to do with the success he’s been having.

The personality of “The Baddy” is what appears to be capturing the imagination of the masses and given how outspoken and eccentric he is, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

One man who has been watching his progress closely is none other than Jorge Masvidal.

“Gamebred” enjoyed his own rise to prominence back in 2019 and respects what Pimblett is doing, but as he told Logan Paul, he doesn’t believe it’ll be enough to secure gold in the UFC.

“I think he’s entertaining as f***. I think he’s wild. But from the skillset, right now, I don’t see him being a world champ,” said Masvidal about Pimblett. “But that could change, right, but his skillset right now, I don’t think it’s at the top, where it should be right now.”

This seems to be a pretty popular opinion within the MMA sphere but in truth, nobody has really seen enough of him yet to know how he’s going to develop.

For now, it’s all about enjoying the ride.

