Jake Paul claims Michael Bisping is still bound to his previous UFC contract: “You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls”

Jake Paul has pushed for Michael Bisping to confirm that he is no longer under a UFC contract as he continues to chase a fight against the former champion.

While he may have already knocked off Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul is still going after fights against former UFC stars. This time around, he’s pursuing a showdown with former UFC middleweight king Michael Bisping.

“The Count” last fought back in late 2017 and retired from mixed martial arts as a result of ongoing injuries he’d been dealing with, most notably to his eye.

Alas, he seems to be eager to get back into the combat game for a meeting with Paul, with “The Problem Child” deciding to up the stakes via social media.

“@Bisping post legal confirmation that you are not under UFC contract and I will get you a contract. You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls. And we fight where I tell you we fight.”

As Paul likes to do quite often, he’s made sure to drag UFC president Dana White into the conversation.

There’s always been a lot of controversies surrounding the nature of UFC contracts and with Bisping being a commentator for the promotion, you’d have to think he’ll bite back at this.

Either way, this bizarre match-up looks like it may genuinely happen.

Do you think Jake Paul is actually going to fight Michael Bisping in a boxing match?

