Robert Whittaker issues statement after being forced out of UFC 275 fight with Marvin Vettori

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker has released a statement after being forced to withdraw from his fight with Marvin Vettori.

For weeks now fans have been looking toward UFC 275 with great excitement as the promotion prepares to head back to Singapore. From title fights to number one contender bouts and beyond, there’s a lot to get people feeling optimistic.

One of the fights that looked particularly intriguing was the clash between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori. Earlier this week, “The Italian Dream” hinted that Whittaker would be pulling out of their contest, although there had been no official word from the Australian himself.

Unfortunately, “The Reaper” has now confirmed that he won’t be facing Vettori on June 11.

Sorry to say guys due to an injury I took early in the camp I’m not able to compete in June. I did everything I could to get it right but its not healing in time. All this means is that I’ll be back in the octagon a couple months later and I’ll be better than ever 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/Q0PEtjxDfs — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) April 21, 2022

Whittaker has a history of injuries ruling him out of fights but hopefully, this is the last time an incident such as this will happen.

As for Vettori, it’s not yet known what the immediate future holds for him. He still appears to be interested in competing on the UFC 275 card but as of this writing, no replacement opponent has been announced.

Do you think we’ll still see Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori down the road?