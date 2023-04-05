Jorge Masvidal says he feels amazing after escaping dark chapter in his life: “A lot of the time, when you’re in these dark places, you don’t come out”

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has spoken candidly about coming out of what he describes as a dark chapter in his life.

This Saturday night, Jorge Masvidal will return to the Octagon for the first time in over a year. When he does so, he’ll lock horns with Gilbert Burns in a major grudge match.

Depending on who wins and how there’s a chance we could see the winner compete for the UFC welterweight championship in their next outing. That hasn’t been confirmed, but it does highlight just how big the stakes are here.

While Burns has been on a roll lately, it’s no secret that Masvidal has had some struggles. During a recent interview, ‘Gamebred’ spoke about how the last few years of his life have played out.

“I’ve been amazing. If you’d have asked me (how I feel) eight months ago, not so much the same. I was in a very dark place for a very long time,” Masvidal said. “A lot of the time, when you’re in these dark places, you don’t come out. Or, you come out a lot stronger, a lot meaner, a lot tougher, a lot smarter. So, I just feel very blessed with where I’m sitting right now, because I’m in the driver’s seat.

Masvidal opens up

“(The KO against Usman) sent me to a dark place for a very, very long time. My coaches and my team said, ‘Hey, take a year off… Let your brain heal; your mind, body, spirit, and soul get right.’ … I thought I had and then I got into the Colby fight… Also had three felonies, three different lawsuits, and I’d lost three times,” Masvidal continued. “A lot of numbers like that were sticking out to me, where I’m like, ‘I’ve gotta change something up… I’ve gotta cut out a lot of negativity, toxic individuals, things, habits.'”

Quotes via MMA News

