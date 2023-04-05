x
Home » MMA News » Exclusive MMA Interviews » UFC 287 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex P...
Glory WS NewsAlex PereiraMMA NewsExclusive MMA InterviewsIsrael AdesanyaUFC

UFC 287 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2

Cole Shelton

In the main event of UFC 287, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have their rematch in MMA. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a +114 underdog while the challenger is a -146 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros have a slight lean towards Adesanya getting the belt back but many think Pereira’s power will be too much for the former champ.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2:

Rob Font, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one, man. Obviously, Pereira has Adesanya’s number and that does play a role. I think I’m going with Pereira again, he just seems to get the win.

Marlon Moraes, PFL featherweight: I think Adesanya will get it done and won’t get caught this time out.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Adesanya. I know he is 0-3, it will be a tough task for him, especially mentally with him being 0-3. I just expect him to make the right adjustments as he did have him hurt a couple of times.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I have to go with Adesnaya in this one. He’s the better fighter and I think he won’t get caught this time out.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I will give it to Pereira again. He just has Izzy’s number it seems.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Adesanya takes it this time. I’ve watched all three of their fights and even the two kickboxing fights, I think Adesanya won, and then in the second and third fights, Adesanya was winning and then got knocked out. To me, I think Adesanya is the better fighter but has just gotten caught.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I think Pereira, I just think he has his number and will get another KO.

Zak Cummings, UFC light heavyweight: I want to say Adesanya because I think he will wrestle a bit more. He showed to be the better more well-rounded fighter but it’s hard to bet against the hook of Pereira so I will say Alex by KO again.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I think Adesanya is going to get it back. He learned his lesson and knows he can’t back up against the cage again.

***

Fighters picking Alex Pereira: Rob Font, Brandon Royval, Mario Bautista, Zak Cummings

Fighters picking Israel Adesanya: Marlon Moraes, Billy Quarantillo, Adrian Yanez, Davey Grant, Steven Peterson

Who do you think will win at UFC 287, Alex Pereira or Israel Adesanya?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleJorge Masvidal says he feels amazing after escaping dark chapter in his life: “A lot of the time, when you’re in these dark places, you don’t come out”
Next articleDaniel Cormier praises Conor McGregor for his ability to turn opponents into stars: “He has elevated two of my best friends”
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv