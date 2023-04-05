UFC 287 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2

In the main event of UFC 287, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have their rematch in MMA. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a +114 underdog while the challenger is a -146 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros have a slight lean towards Adesanya getting the belt back but many think Pereira’s power will be too much for the former champ.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2:

Rob Font, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one, man. Obviously, Pereira has Adesanya’s number and that does play a role. I think I’m going with Pereira again, he just seems to get the win.

Marlon Moraes, PFL featherweight: I think Adesanya will get it done and won’t get caught this time out.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Adesanya. I know he is 0-3, it will be a tough task for him, especially mentally with him being 0-3. I just expect him to make the right adjustments as he did have him hurt a couple of times.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I have to go with Adesnaya in this one. He’s the better fighter and I think he won’t get caught this time out.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I will give it to Pereira again. He just has Izzy’s number it seems.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Adesanya takes it this time. I’ve watched all three of their fights and even the two kickboxing fights, I think Adesanya won, and then in the second and third fights, Adesanya was winning and then got knocked out. To me, I think Adesanya is the better fighter but has just gotten caught.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I think Pereira, I just think he has his number and will get another KO.

Zak Cummings, UFC light heavyweight: I want to say Adesanya because I think he will wrestle a bit more. He showed to be the better more well-rounded fighter but it’s hard to bet against the hook of Pereira so I will say Alex by KO again.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I think Adesanya is going to get it back. He learned his lesson and knows he can’t back up against the cage again.

Fighters picking Alex Pereira: Rob Font, Brandon Royval, Mario Bautista, Zak Cummings

Fighters picking Israel Adesanya: Marlon Moraes, Billy Quarantillo, Adrian Yanez, Davey Grant, Steven Peterson

Who do you think will win at UFC 287, Alex Pereira or Israel Adesanya?