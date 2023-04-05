Justin Gaethje explains why Michael Bisping is not his favorite UFC commentator: “I’m a pretty petty person, and, you know, some things you don’t forget”

UFC fighter Justin Gaethje has explained why Michael Bisping isn’t exactly his favourite commentator in the promotion.

Back at UFC 286, Michael Bisping was on commentary for the duration of the event. In the co-main event of that card, Justin Gaethje fought and defeated Rafael Fiziev. Then, in the main event, Leon Edwards was able to beat Kamaru Usman via decision in their trilogy bout.

At the time, Gaethje had the following to say about Bisping’s commentary.