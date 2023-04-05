Justin Gaethje explains why Michael Bisping is not his favorite UFC commentator: “I’m a pretty petty person, and, you know, some things you don’t forget”

UFC fighter Justin Gaethje has explained why Michael Bisping isn’t exactly his favourite commentator in the promotion.
Back at UFC 286, Michael Bisping was on commentary for the duration of the event. In the co-main event of that card, Justin Gaethje fought and defeated Rafael Fiziev. Then, in the main event, Leon Edwards was able to beat Kamaru Usman via decision in their trilogy bout.
At the time, Gaethje had the following to say about Bisping’s commentary.
“Yeah, I mean, I thought [Kamaru] won the fight,” Justin Gaethje said during UFC’s 286 post-fight press conference. “But, I’m probably as biased as the judges, certainly not as biased as Michael Bisping — you shouldn’t have been nowhere near a microphone during that fight.
“I just thought it was very unprofessional,” Gaethje concluded.
As it turns out, Justin’s problems with ‘The Count’ go back even further than that.
“I have no ill will against Michael Bisping,” Gaethje said. “You know, when he commentates, he’s not my favorite commentator, um, I remember him talking s*** about me when I first came in, fighting Michael Johnson. And so, I’m a pretty petty person, and, you know, some things you don’t forget.”
Quotes via MMA News
Gaethje goes after Bisping
When these comments first surfaced, fans were pretty split down the middle. Some thought it was a heat of the moment remark from ‘The Highlight’, whereas others agreed.
Whatever the case may be, the focus for Gaethje is likely to shift toward a rumoured rematch between himself and Dustin Poirier later this year.
Do you agree with Justin Gaethje regarding Michael Bisping’s commentary? Are we likely to see the Brit commentate on one of his fights again in the future? Let us know your thoughts on this feud and anything related to it in the comments, BJPENN Nation!