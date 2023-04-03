Jorge Masvidal admits he might call it quits if he loses to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “This could be the last one”

Jorge Masvidal is admitting he may call it quits if he loses to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

UFC 287 takes place this coming Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

The co-main event will feature a welterweight battle between Gilbert Burns (21-5 MMA) and Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA).

‘Durinho’, 36, will be entering the Octagon with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses in his last 4 fights. Burns most recent win coming against Neil Magny (27-10 MMA) in January of this year at UFC 283.

‘Gamebred’, 38, has lost 3 in a row coming into UFC 287. Masvidal has not fought in the Octagon in over a year. It was at UFC 272 in March of 2022, where he was defeated by Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) by unanimous decision. Prior to that defeat, the Floridian had lost two in a row against Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) at UFC 251 and UFC 261 respectively.

Jorge Masvidal spoke about his upcoming fight during the ‘Countdown’ preview of UFC 287 saying:

“This could be the last one. If I lose, I’m pretty much calling it quits but a win against Gilbert means that things are headed in the right direction, so if I roll the dice and do everything right, I’m going for it all.”

It is true that should Masvidal defeat Burns at UFC 287, he has his sights set on the current welterweight champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA).

Masvidal told ‘MMA Junkie Radio’ late last month:

“I’m fighting Gilbert, then I’m fighting Leon. I’m telling you that’s how it’s going to play out. I just got some insider information.”

Continuing Masvidal said:

“I’m eager to get in there with Gilbert and utterly dismantle him to the point that everybody is begging for me to go and fight Leon. I know Leon’s not an idiot. He’s already fought before and defended the title and stuff, and he knows what a guy like me brings to the table besides the added beef that we have and the amount of pay-per-views we can generate together fighting for that title. I think it’s epic. It’s a movie ending for me and everybody involved with me.”

Well we won’t have to wait long, less than a week, to find out if Masvidal can indeed defeat Burns and keep his road to the title alive. Although in the event that he is defeated, it looks like ‘Gamebred’ is thinking about hanging up his gloves.

Will you be watching UF 287? What is your prediction – Jorge Masvidal or Gilbert Burns coming out the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!