Jorge Masvidal reveals ‘anxious’ reaction to Nate Diaz’s USADA issues

UFC 444 headliner Jorge Masvidal has revealed how he felt in the hours prior to knowing what the fate of Nate Diaz’s status on the card would be.

This Saturday’s main event at Madison Square Garden is easily one of the most anticipated fights of the year, as Masvidal and Diaz meet for the BMF Championship. Both men have been able to will this bout into existence, and with less than 48 hours remaining until fight night, it’s clear to see that the excitement levels amongst MMA fans are at an all-time high.

At one stage, though, Diaz’s recent USADA test results threatened to ruin it all – and Masvidal was well aware of that fact.

"Two large pizzas later…some hot fries and some soda" ~@GamebredFighter details the anxious hours waiting to hear if Saturday's fight was still on. He also discusses his new relationship with the media. See him go for the BMF belt at #UFC244 https://t.co/PMfR1Ob1pw pic.twitter.com/dxEgP5yB9I — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 1, 2019

“Day one I wasn’t that nervous, day two I started thinking ‘man, maybe USADA is gonna pull this fight’ or something weird is gonna happen,” Masvidal said (via @UFCNews on Twitter). “The anxiety hit, two large pizzas later, hot fries & some soda – but it was glass bottle, coke from Mexico so it’s real sugar so don’t judge me.

“My Dad lives with me and he’s kind of like a spy for my coaches so he informed the coaches of what was happening, and management,” Masvidal added. “The cavalry showed up, credit cards were removed, Uber accounts were shut down, and we got back to work”.

Thankfully it all worked out for the best with Diaz being cleared of any wrongdoing, with Masvidal being able to re-focus his attention on the weight cut. Now, all we can do is sit back and watch the hours go by as these two men prepare for war.

Who do you think will come out on top when Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz collide in NYC on Saturday night?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/1/2019.